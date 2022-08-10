Equinox Gold Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

EQX stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.33 and a beta of 1.19. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after buying an additional 2,526,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,938,000 after buying an additional 187,970 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 636,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after buying an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

