Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $141.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.43. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $143.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 99.61%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

