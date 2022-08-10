Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TopBuild Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $15.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.76. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2023 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD traded up $10.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.14 and its 200 day moving average is $196.23. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

