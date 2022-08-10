Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 10th (ABDN, AHT, AMGN, BEZ, BWY, CLI, CML, CRPR, EDR, FDEV)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 10th:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) price target on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 685 ($8.28) target price on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) price target on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) price target on the stock.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on the stock.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.24) target price on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 645 ($7.79) target price on the stock.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

