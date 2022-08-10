Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 10th (ABDN, AHT, AMGN, BEZ, BWY, CLI, CML, CRPR, EDR, FDEV)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 10th:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) price target on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 685 ($8.28) target price on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) price target on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) price target on the stock.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on the stock.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.24) target price on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 645 ($7.79) target price on the stock.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

