Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $138,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,653,000 after buying an additional 1,367,484 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,070.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after buying an additional 845,556 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

Equity Residential Trading Up 2.3 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

