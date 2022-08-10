Ernest S. Rady Purchases 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,630,784 shares in the company, valued at $197,265,824. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $40.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

