Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Cowen

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $427.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $714,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $50,693. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

