ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Down 5.5%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 30,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,065,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

