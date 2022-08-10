Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 88,600 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.72% of Broadwind worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 56,671 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadwind in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,837. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

