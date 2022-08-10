Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 3,808 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. 241,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,871,448. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.