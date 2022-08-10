Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after buying an additional 405,088 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,067,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,232,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at $128,331.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at $128,331.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,610 shares of company stock worth $3,557,961 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 8,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,785. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

