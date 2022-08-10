Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in First Solar by 625.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar Trading Up 3.4 %

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.69. 49,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

