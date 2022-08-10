Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $947,000 Position in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,333 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 2.17% of GSE Systems worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GSE Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,075. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

