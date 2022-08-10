Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dorian LPG as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 187,089 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 637.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,563 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $1,926,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 95.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 145.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,030. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $655.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $849,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,126 over the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also

