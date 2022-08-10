Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.37. 3,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,718. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

