Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

ETD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $25.03 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $633.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $24,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.