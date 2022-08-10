Ethereum Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.78 or 0.00160491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $5.01 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.56 or 0.07306642 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,265,384 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

