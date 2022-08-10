EULAV Asset Management Acquires 229,698 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,698 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 1.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $45,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRB traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

