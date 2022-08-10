EULAV Asset Management Acquires 4,300 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in AAON were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 134,897 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.76. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,358 shares of company stock worth $877,627 in the last ninety days. 19.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

