EULAV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Robinhood Markets worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 422,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,860.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 489,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,728,408. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.