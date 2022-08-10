EULAV Asset Management Invests $4.24 Million in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.70. 21,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,706. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

