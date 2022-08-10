EULAV Asset Management Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.9% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.18% of TransDigm Group worth $63,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,387,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $25.51 on Wednesday, reaching $669.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,992. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $570.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.58.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.62.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

