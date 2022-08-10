EULAV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,673 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $20,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AptarGroup by 1,118.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after buying an additional 560,593 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 47.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after buying an additional 373,861 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,620,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after buying an additional 244,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $136.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

