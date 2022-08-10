EULAV Asset Management Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $32,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,341,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 273.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 104,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 121,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.73. 99,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,393. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.