EULAV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Toro worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 709,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Toro by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Toro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,756. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.