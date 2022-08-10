EULAV Asset Management Sells 63,102 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63,102 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of HEICO worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in HEICO by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Up 2.6 %

HEI stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.46. 6,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.71.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HEI. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

