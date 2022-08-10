EULAV Asset Management Sells 9,499 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $8.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.85. 21,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,022. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

