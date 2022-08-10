Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms have commented on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

ERFSF stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $75.32 and a 12 month high of $151.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.28.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.