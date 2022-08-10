Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Euronav has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Euronav to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Down 0.8 %

Euronav stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth $11,717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Euronav by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Euronav by 1,626.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 720,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 935.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 369,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.