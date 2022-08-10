Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Earnings Results

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Everbridge Stock Up 21.6 %

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. 1,544,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,357. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Everbridge by 68.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

