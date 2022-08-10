Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.2-432.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.38 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. 1,544,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $167.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 42,113 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $14,314,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 230.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $233,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

