EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. EVgo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
EVgo Stock Up 13.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 87,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. EVgo has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $19.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.