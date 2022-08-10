EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. EVgo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

EVgo Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 87,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. EVgo has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $9,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EVgo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

