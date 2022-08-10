Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.35. 234,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,717,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.