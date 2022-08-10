Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Issue $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $10.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

XOM traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 347,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,717,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. The company has a market cap of $378.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $204,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Dempze Nancy E purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

