Fani Titi Sells 248,915 Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Fani Titi sold 248,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51), for a total transaction of £1,135,052.40 ($1,371,498.79).

Fani Titi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Fani Titi sold 97,290 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.87), for a total value of £472,829.40 ($571,326.00).

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of Investec Group stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 462.10 ($5.58). The company had a trading volume of 605,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 444.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 906.20. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 269.70 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.54).

Investec Group Increases Dividend

Investec Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Stories

