Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.68–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.00 million-$425.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.03 million. Fastly also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.15 EPS.

Fastly Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 50,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Fastly has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.62.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastly from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,510.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,368 shares of company stock valued at $515,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $21,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Fastly by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 960,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.