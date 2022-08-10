Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) were up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 111,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,859,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,874,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,368 shares of company stock valued at $515,068. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $93,363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $21,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $33,625,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $11,496,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.