FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,386 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,971 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $44,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded up $9.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.51 and a 200 day moving average of $221.40. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.