Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 2.48% of iRhythm Technologies worth $116,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after buying an additional 287,654 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after buying an additional 777,000 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,152,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,862,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 309,520 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Shares of IRTC traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.48. 4,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,460. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.50. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.86.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

