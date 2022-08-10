Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $239,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 794,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,984,000 after purchasing an additional 78,180 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $420,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.45. The company had a trading volume of 317,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,718. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

