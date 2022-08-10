Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,891 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $93,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Insider Activity

Zoetis Stock Performance

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.39. 19,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

