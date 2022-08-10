Fiera Capital Corp Has $56.93 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.41% of GoDaddy worth $56,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $576,318,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,651,000 after purchasing an additional 399,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,482,907. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,111. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.