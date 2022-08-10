Fiera Capital Corp Has $823.79 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,598,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 242,775 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.16% of TJX Companies worth $823,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,878,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 141,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.