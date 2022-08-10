Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,598 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Exelixis worth $61,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 95.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.39. 96,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

