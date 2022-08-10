Fiera Capital Corp Sells 426,553 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426,553 shares during the period. Graco accounts for 1.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 5.85% of Graco worth $690,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Graco

Graco Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.55. 4,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,069. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

