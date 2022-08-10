Fiera Capital Corp Sells 451,552 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 1.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $494,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:RY traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.