Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $76,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.75 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

