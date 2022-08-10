Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 319,698 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $167,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.