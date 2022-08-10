Financial Analysis: Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) versus iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) and Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and Spotify Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia 2.13% 10.71% 1.05% Spotify Technology -0.24% -1.15% -0.35%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $3.56 billion 0.35 -$159.20 million $0.55 15.85 Spotify Technology $11.44 billion 1.92 -$40.22 million ($1.39) -83.14

This table compares iHeartMedia and Spotify Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spotify Technology has higher revenue and earnings than iHeartMedia. Spotify Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHeartMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iHeartMedia and Spotify Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 1 3 2 0 2.17 Spotify Technology 1 12 13 0 2.46

iHeartMedia presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.22%. Spotify Technology has a consensus price target of $183.65, indicating a potential upside of 58.93%. Given iHeartMedia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than Spotify Technology.

Risk & Volatility

iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iHeartMedia beats Spotify Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news through approximately 2,100 radio stations and 170 television affiliates, and Internet and mobile partnerships. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 863 radio stations, which included 249 AM and 614 FM radio stations. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to approximately 10,000 radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers. The Ad-Supported segment provides on-demand online access to its catalog of music and unlimited online access to the catalog of podcasts to its subscribers on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. The company also offers sales, marketing, contract research and development, and customer support services. As of December 31, 2021, its platform included 406 million monthly active users and 180 million premium subscribers in 184 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

