Firo (FIRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.99 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. Firo has a market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00012282 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,918.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.56 or 0.07306642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00160491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00254384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00691321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00578585 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005545 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,365,988 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Firo

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

